Murcia vibrates with the explosion of sardine joy

Excessive joy to celebrate one of the most important days of the Spring Festival. The preview of the Burial of the Sardine once again filled the center of Murcia with residents and visitors who took to the streets to warm up their engines for tonight's big parade, demonstrating that the relationship between the capital of Segura and the festival, which has more than 170 years of history, it doesn't look like it's going out of style.

Groups of friends, entire families, bachelorette parties, older young people, children… Going out for an aperitif on this day has already become a tradition, although many were just starting out. This is the case of Iria, a month and a half-old baby from Rincón de Seca to whom her parents will tell her about her first sardine experience when she is older. «It's a very cool day, with a lot of commotion, but you have to live it to understand it. From the outside it may seem a bit exaggerated, but I really like seeing Murcia like this,” highlighted Julia Torres, the little girl's mother.

With her eyelashes decorated with pink mascara for the occasion, Julia explained that this year she would avoid areas with the highest concentration of people. “I love getting into the thick of Alfonso where, accompanied by her husband, she was waiting for her sister and some friends to eat “some seafood and whatever we caught.”