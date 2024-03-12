ANDEgyptian footballer Ahmed Refaat, striker for Modern Future FC of Egypt's first division, is “unstable” and hospitalized in an intensive care unit after suffering cardiac arrest of more than an hour during a domestic league match played on Monday night, the club itself reported this Tuesday.

“The player suffered cardiac arrest for more than an hour, despite all resuscitation attempts by medical staff,” the club said in a statement.

The document also revealed that it is following “with anxiety and sadness” the evolution of Refaat's condition, 30 years old.

The footballer collapsed in the 88th minute of the match between Modern Future and Al Ittihad of Alexandriaa match in which Refaat had entered in the 60th minute to replace a teammate.

The referee suspended the game and the striker was admitted to the Zamzam hospital, near the stadium, where he was finally revived after multiple failed attempts.

However, the footballer's condition remains “medically unstable”, according to the club, so it is not possible to transfer him to another medical center until his condition improves and he undergoes the necessary treatment.

With Efe