In “Time to get out of there,” Andrea Petkovic writes about her farewell as a tennis player, and she presents her book at the Literaturhaus Frankfurt.

DThe evening at the Literaturhaus Frankfurt begins with a premiere. Manager Hauke ​​Hückstädt says at the introduction that the sales stand has never had to close before the start of an event. “All the books are sold out,” said Hückstädt about the audience’s great response to Andrea Petkovic’s two printed works. For the Darmstadt native, who was born in Tuzla, Bosnia, in 1987 and moved to southern Hesse with her family when she was six months old, the visit to Frankfurt is a home game. Her parents are sitting next to her best friend in the front row, listening to Petkovic talking to presenter Ariane Binder about her second book, “Time to get out of the dust,” which was only published at the beginning of March by Kiepenheuer and Witsch , as she tells amusing anecdotes from her time as a tennis player, for example about the strange everyday life at the Australian Open 2021 during the pandemic-related lockdown.

Above all, Petkovic addresses the farewell to the life she knew and into a new everyday life that she had to get to know in her mid-30s. Petkovic, who ended her career at the US Open 2022, writes about it extremely reflectively and with a lot of humor, sometimes gives deep and very personal insights into her thoughts and feelings, addresses self-doubt and insecurities, and also the pressure of competition among her former colleagues.