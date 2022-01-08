The spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, stated that the ambulance service paid 13 ambulances, and all the injured were transferred to Al-Zahraa Medical Center in Tor Sinai, Abu Rudis Central Hospital, and Sharm El-Sheikh International, while the bodies of the victims were transferred to Al-Tur General Hospital.

Abdel Ghaffar said that the injuries ranged from fractures, abrasions, cuts, and a suspected concussion.

He stressed the lifting of the medical emergency in the hospitals in the governorates of Suez and South Sinai, calling all medical teams working in emergency departments in all hospitals in the vicinity of the accident, and ensuring the availability of medicines and medical supplies, as well as the availability of blood and plasma bags, to provide full health care for the injured.