Gaza (Union)

The United Nations announced that 800,000 Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip are deprived of access to humanitarian and relief aid, due to the ban on the entry of this aid except to areas south of the Strip.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said yesterday that aid, including fuel, was only reaching people in the southern part of the Gaza Strip during approximately the past two weeks, as a result of the critical security situation.

The office added that aid cannot be distributed in Gaza City and other areas in the north, where there are still hundreds of thousands of people.

The office explained that people in the north survive on raw vegetables and the few immature fruits they can find, as many of them cannot cook.

Bakeries also stopped working, and farmers could no longer tend their fields. Animals are also slaughtered, as there is no food or water for them.

The office estimated the population in the northern Gaza Strip at 800,000 people, based on figures from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics in the West Bank.

In this context, the Regional Director of the World Health Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, said that “what the Gaza Strip is exposed to is one of the most serious health emergencies that the organization has dealt with,” revealing at the same time the organization’s inability to obtain updates regarding the number of victims in Gaza.

Ahmed Al-Mandhari explained in statements to Sky News Arabia that “the scale of killing, destruction, and attacks that we have witnessed in Gaza since last October 7 until now is unprecedented in terms of the number of victims, which exceeded 11,000 deaths, most of which were among children, women, and the elderly, and the number of attacks also launched.” On health facilities, which represents a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

He added: “Demolishing the health sector infrastructure until it reached the point of collapse, depriving more than two million people of water, electricity and fuel supplies, preventing or limiting the arrival of sufficient humanitarian aid across the border, and forcibly evacuating patients and health workers from hospitals, the last of which was the Shifa Medical Complex.” ».

In turn, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said yesterday that he was “appalled” by the attack on the Indonesian hospital in Gaza, which led to 12 casualties, including patients.

Ghebreyesus said on the “X” platform: “Health workers and civilians should never be exposed to such horror, especially while they are inside the hospital.”

In addition, the Palestine Red Crescent Society announced yesterday that its crews transferred 28 premature Palestinian babies from the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to the city’s border crossing, in preparation for transporting them to Egypt to receive treatment.

The association said in a statement, “The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance crews set off in front of a hospital in Rafah, to transport 28 premature babies to the Rafah crossing, in preparation for transporting them to receive treatment in Egyptian hospitals.”

She explained that “the transfer of children is coordinated by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).”

During the past few days, Palestinian Ministry of Health officials repeatedly called for the transfer of premature newborns from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to Egypt to receive treatment after the hospital went out of service after it ran out of fuel, and then the Israeli army stormed it.

The day before yesterday, the association announced in a statement that 31 premature babies had been evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital, in the northern Gaza Strip, to a hospital in the city of Rafah.