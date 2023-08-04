According to the investigations, the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department were able to arrest the accused of committing the crime, and he confessed before the investigation authorities to committing the incident, and the other accused helped him to hide his crime.

The security services arrested two other suspects who participated in the incident, and the investigations confirmed that the accused was assisted in bringing a plastic bag, placing the body in the refrigerator, providing a fan to eliminate the smell, as well as disposing of the victim’s belongings.

Story details

The story began with the Police Rescue receiving a report from the residents of a foul odor emanating from inside one of the apartments on Al-Teraa Al-Mardoma Street in the Raml Than Police Station in Alexandria.

With the transfer of the security services, the Public Prosecution and the criminal evidence, and after legal measures were taken, the door of the aforementioned apartment was opened and it was empty of residents, and it was discovered that the smell was emanating from the refrigerator for storing food in the apartment.

By opening the refrigerator, a plastic “sack” was found, inside which was the corpse of a 30-year-old woman. Forensic medicine revealed that she was in a state of complete decomposition and had stab wounds, cuts and slashes in the neck, and that the crime occurred more than 10 days ago.

Testimony from a resident of the neighborhood

Muhsin Khamis, owner of a household appliances store in Al-Tar`a Al-Mardomah Street, said that more than a week ago, people began to smell a foul smell that increased day by day in the street.

He added to “Sky News Arabia” that after searching for the source of the smell, we found that it was from an apartment rented by a young man known in the area as Abu Al-Arabi, and we knocked on the door a lot without response, so the police who came with the Public Prosecution were notified and opened the apartment and the crime was discovered.

He explained that the victim’s lady used to visit the accused a lot and he claimed that she was one of his relatives, but some of the neighbors testified that they heard a big quarrel between them before they disappeared, but the neighbors did not pay attention to them because they were quarreling a lot.

For his part, a security source revealed to “Sky News Arabia” that when the policemen entered the apartment, they found the accused had put a fan and left it running in front of the refrigerator in which the corpse was located so that the smell would not be emitted, and he also left the TV working with the lights on to delude the neighbors of his presence in the apartment.

He explained that the accused was addicted to narcotics and seized the victim’s belongings and gave them to the defendants who helped him put her body in the refrigerator, and that the police arrested the three and referred them to the Public Prosecution Office, which decided to imprison them pending the case.