Claudio Gentile returns to his farewell to the Under 21 team: “It’s the fault of some prosecutors. I’m like the mafia but I don’t know who blew me up”

Claudio Gentile had an excellent career as coach of theUnder 21 with the victory of a European category and an Olympic bronze in Athens 2004 but despite his experience with the Azzurrini it ended. Even today, the former Juventus player cannot explain what happened.

Read also: Transfer market, Scamacca-Inter goodbye? ‘Nerazzurri mocked… twice’

“We had won the European Championship, we had conquered the bronze medal at the Olympics, a medal that had been missing in our football for 70 years – explains Gentile in an interview with Repubblica.it – ​​Seven of my players formed the backbone of Italy, world champions in the 2006, but I was kicked out overnight without an explanation. But not without a reason.”

Claudio Gentile: “It’s all the agents’ fault but the management of the national team lied to me”

The reason for his departure? Gentle he got an idea: “I had threatened to sue some agents who wanted to offer me money, a lot of money, to call up their players to the national team. I kicked them all out! I myself have never had an agent. Coincidentally, since then someone he swore it to me. The word that comes to mind is mafia, without even a Toto Riina to blame: I don’t know who blew me up. Was I stealing? Was I corrupt? Was I obnoxious? Tell me. At least, after almost twenty years I will finally know something more. But then get ready for the complaints of my lawyers”.

Read also: Milan transfer market: Moncada on a Barcelona player. Finish a negotiation. De Ketelaere twist

Gentile does not name names but states: “He should have given the answer Guido Rossiwho was special commissioner of the Figc and decided to kill me: but unfortunately he died. He could clarify something Demetrius Albertini, to whom I explained that I had received an offer from an important club (Juventus, ed) and that he asked me to refuse. ‘We have important projects for you’, Albertini told me. Of course! The plan to destroy my career. Who did those executives take their orders from? I was naïve not to sign another contract and not leave the FIGC. I did it out of too much fairness.”

Read also: Juventus transfer market: goodbye Kessie, Giuntoli has chosen the ‘substitute’. Black and white negotiations

Subscribe to the newsletter

