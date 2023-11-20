The 28 premature babies evacuated this Sunday from the Gaza Strip are being transferred to different hospitals in Egypt to provide them with “highest level” medical care due to their poor health, the Egyptian Ministry of Health said today in a statement.

(You can read: Israel announces discovery of a Hamas fortified tunnel under the Shifa hospital in Gaza)

“Right now, babies are being transferred to hospitals prepared with medical equipment and supplies of the highest level to provide them with all the necessary medical services“said the department, which confirmed that a total of 28 premature newborns were evacuated through the Rafah crossing.

(Also: Trucks with fuel arrive in Gaza and sick people, children and foreigners are expected to leave)

The Ministry did not offer more details about the situation of the babies, although the Egyptian state channel Al Qahera News reported that 16 of them were transferred to the Al Arish hospital, in the north of the Sinai Peninsula and about 30 kilometers from the pass. land through which they were evacuated.

Likewise, sources from the medical center indicated to EFE that Five mothers of these children were also evacuated and arrived at the hospital to be reunited with their children..

(Keep reading: Israel and Hamas would be close to an agreement to release hostages in Gaza, says the US.)

According to Al Qahera News, the other 12 babies are scheduled to be transferred to hospitals in Ismailia, northeastern Egypt, and Cairo, which have incubators and medical equipment to provide them with the necessary care given the limitations of the Al hospital center. Arish.

Humanitarian aid convoy for the Gaza Strip, parked in Arish, Egypt.

This operation has been completed after 31 premature babies were evacuated from Al Shifa hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, to the south of the Palestinian enclave on Sunday in preparation for their transfer to Egypt this Monday.

Until now, Egypt has not officially said what has happened to the three remaining children, but sources from the Palestinian Red Crescent told Al Qahera News that they died due to their poor health..

(You can read: Israel and Palestine: books to understand the conflict and dream of peace)

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said yesterday that the 31 babies were “very sick” and were evacuated from Al Shifa in six Palestinian Red Crescent ambulances along with six paramedics and ten relatives of workers.

EFE