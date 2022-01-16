Al-Ibrashi’s wife had submitted a report to the Public Prosecution demanding an investigation into the circumstances of her husband’s death and accused the treating doctor of causing his death by giving him a non-circulating drug that was not among the protocols of the Egyptian Ministry of Health to treat Corona injuries.

For his part, the treating physician, Dr. Sherif Abbas, a consultant in the liver, digestive system and infectious diseases at the Liver Institute at Menoufia University, spoke with local media, stating that he had already given El-Ibrashi the Sovaldi drug intended to treat people with hepatitis C virus, which increased the seriousness of the situation.

But, according to what was monitored by “Sky News Arabia”, the case of Wael El-Ibrashi was not the only one in which Sovaldi was relied upon as a treatment for infection with the Corona virus by the same doctor.

Whereas, Dr. Sherif Abbas led a team of 20 other researchers and conducted a study consisting of Clinical trial On 120 people infected with the Corona virus, by giving them Sovaldi and Declanz.

The study was published on August 21 in the English Journal of Medical Virology. It stated that it was conducted in 4 government hospitals, namely, the National Liver Institute at Menoufia University, Menouf Fever Hospital, Mahalla Fever Hospital and Shebin El-Koum Fever Hospital, and took place from September 2020 to March 2021.

According to the contents of the study, those in charge of it chose 136 patients with corona in the aforementioned hospitals to complete it, but 14 of them were excluded due to the presence of contraindications, while two patients withdrew their consent to participate in the experiment, while the study confirmed the application of the conditions to 120 patients and that they all agreed to undergo the experiment.

The study also stated that it was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Helsinki Treaty for Clinical Medical Trials and in accordance with the procedures of the World Health Organization and was carried out with the approval and supervision of the Ethics Committee of the Egyptian Ministry of Health. The experiment was registered in the ISRCTN registry with the registration number ISRCTN 21085622.

The study concluded that Sovaldi’s drug achieved impressive results in treating patients infected with the Corona virus and reduced their need to enter intensive care.

The study was funded and for the benefit of the Egyptian branch of an Egyptian pharmaceutical company, and researchers employed by the same company and a researcher who obtained funding from it participated in it, according to what was published in the study.

At the time of the study’s publication, Sky News Arabia communicated with Doctor Sherif Abbas, the lead researcher in the study, and confirmed that Sovaldi had achieved 100% success in treating moderate cases of corona patients and 70% for critical cases.

Doctor Abbas also confirmed that they had submitted a request to the Professional Ethics Committee at the Ministry of Health and the Scientific Committee to Confront the Corona Virus to include Sovaldi in the Corona treatment protocols, but the request was not answered, and then Sky News Arabia preferred not to publish until an official circular was issued by the Egyptian health authorities regarding The position of this drug on the treatment of corona.