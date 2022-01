The Soviet bloc officially collapsed at the end of December 1991, leaving in its wake 14 independent republics in addition to the newly named Russian Federation. Three decades later, France 24’s James AndrĂ©, Achraf Abid, Gulliver Cragg, Sylvain Rousseau and Elena Volochine bring us a series of reports from Russia, Estonia, Ukraine and Georgia on what remains of the Soviet era and the relationship these countries have. with Moscow today. .