Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich considered that evacuating Gaza residents “is the correct humanitarian solution for them and for the region.”

He said in a statement on Tuesday that he welcomed an initiative launched by members of the Knesset to voluntarily evacuate the residents of Gaza to the countries of the world that agree to receive them.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry commented, saying: “Over the past period, a fluidity has been observed in the irresponsible statements attributed to Israeli government officials, which in their entirety violate the rules and provisions of international law and international humanitarian law.”

Shukri described Smotrich’s statements as “an expression of the Israeli government’s policy that violates international laws,” stressing that “any attempt to justify and encourage the displacement of Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip is completely and completely rejected by Egypt and internationally.”

In a statement to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Shukry denounced talk of the displacement process as if it were occurring voluntarily, pointing out that “the displacement of citizens in Gaza is the result of the deliberate military targeting of civilians in the Strip, and intentional siege and starvation operations, aimed at creating conditions that lead citizens to leave their homes and areas of residence, in A full-fledged war crime in accordance with the provisions of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949.”

The Egyptian Foreign Minister stressed “Egypt’s position categorically rejecting policies of forced displacement of Palestinians, or deliberately withholding humanitarian aid and necessary services in a way that creates unbearable conditions for civilians, or allowing the liquidation of the Palestinian cause.”

He considered that “those who claim to care about the humanitarian situation in Gaza must work to stop the military operations that led to the killing of civilians, including children and women.”

Shukry also stressed that “Egypt will continue its efforts to preserve the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to remain on their land and establish their independent, viable and contiguous state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”