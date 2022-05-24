The referral order on the case confirmed that “the three defendants, aged 33, 45 and 44 years old, deliberately killed the victim, Tariq F.A., a police secretary, without premeditation or monitoring.”

The three perpetrators were in a car that was reported stolen, and when the policeman confronted them at a security checkpoint, “they agreed to kill him and take the lives of all the security men who happened to be present,” according to the court.

And “the third and fourth defendants pointed automatic rifles at the police officer and fired a volley of bullets, injuring him that killed him, while the fourth defendant was at the crime scene.”

The court also added that “the perpetrators proceeded to kill the other three by firing bullets, but they survived” and only sustained injuries.

According to the judicial document, “the defendants obtained two unlicensed automatic rifles, along with firearms, and deliberately sabotaged a police car after they fired a barrage of bullets.”