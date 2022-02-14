The Egyptian Ministry of Health recorded 2,131 new infections with the Corona virus and 57 deaths on Sunday, compared to 2,145 infections and 59 deaths the previous day.
Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the ministry, said in a statement that the total number that was registered in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Sunday, is 454952, including 387,700 cases that have been cured, and 23,349 deaths.
BB profits 60% more in the 4th quarter; predicts credit up to 12% higher in 2022 – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil announced on Monday that it had recurring profit of 5.9 billion reais in...
Leave a Reply