The Egyptian Ministry of Health recorded 2,131 new infections with the Corona virus and 57 deaths on Sunday, compared to 2,145 infections and 59 deaths the previous day.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the ministry, said in a statement that the total number that was registered in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Sunday, is 454952, including 387,700 cases that have been cured, and 23,349 deaths.