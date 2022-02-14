Tatyana Mikhalkova celebrates her 75th birthday on February 14, on Valentine’s Day. The day before, her husband, a Soviet and Russian film actor, film director, screenwriter, producer, People’s Artist of the RSFSR Nikita Mikhalkov, shared the details of their acquaintance in an interview with Izvestia.

According to him, they first met at the Cinema House.

“There I saw Tatyana, who seemed to me completely different from the usual, in our minds, representatives of the fashion world. Tall, shy, so completely out of this crowd. She didn’t know what I was doing, who I was, which really bribed me. I was even surprised, because then I was already filming quite a lot, ”said the director.

As Mikhalkov noted, almost immediately after this meeting he was drafted into the army. It was not possible to leave immediately, as the director says, he had to spend five or six days at the city assembly point. And in one of them he was lowered to spend the night at home.

“Despite the fact that for everyone I then went into the army, even for Tanya. The first significant event for me was that in the morning the bell rang. I picked up the phone and it was Tanya. It absolutely amazed me how she could understand how she knew I was home. And she said that she just decided to dial, ”said the producer.

According to Mikhalkov, after that there was a service in the Navy in the Far East and letters. When he returned home, he first met at the Cinema House with his friend Sergei Solovyov. Together they decided to find Tatyana.

“Unfortunately, the phones were lost. I remember seeing her off once. And Seryozha Solovyov and I, from memory and at random, went to look for her. Having no idea if I’m on the right track. New buildings, new quarters – they stand like twins. I remember that we entered the entrance to the first floor and pressed the call button. And Tanya opened the door. Whoever believes in chance does not believe in God, ”the film actor emphasized.

As Mikhalkov noted, after that he first took his girlfriend to a restaurant.

“We told this story many times, when when asked what you would eat, she answered: the first, second and third. A girl of amazing naivety and incredible purity,” the people’s artist admires.

Then the shooting of the film “At Home Among Strangers, a Stranger Among Our Own” began in the Chechen-Ingush Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic, and Tatiana came to Grozny to her beloved.

“Again, a fantastic story. In the same way, she randomly walked somewhere and found our film crew. And after some time in Grozny we got married. While we were being painted, a terrible scream was heard, because a mouse ran past us. Tanya jumped up on a chair. It was all from absolutely wonderful films like Paper Moon by Bogdanovich, from these films about absolutely touching relationships. Such pictures, unfortunately, are no longer being made, ”Mikhalkov continues the story.

Further, the director noted, the wandering life began. He had endless shooting, children Anna, Artem and later Nadia were born in the family.

“Despite the fact that I told Tanya that for me the priorities are absolutely clear – first work, friends, and then everything else – she accepted these conditions. And, of course, it helped me a lot in what I was doing. Firstly, there was no actress wife nearby, which you are obliged to shoot. Secondly, she understood that I really worked hard, ”the people’s artist emphasized.

At the same time, he is deeply convinced that if it were not for the spouse, then the family might not have taken place.

“Therefore, of course, I am very grateful to Tanya for taking on this burden – housekeeping, raising children, and so on. This remarkable quality of hers, of course, saved the family. Tanya is a wonderful mother, sometimes even too much. But I can say that in parallel with this, the Russian Silhouette Charitable Foundation appeared, where she was engaged in her profession, fashion. I think it’s wonderful when a wife has her own business, because if she doesn’t have one, she starts to deal with her husband’s affairs, and this does not always end well. Therefore, this is a huge number of years that we have lived, I really believe that this is not in vain, ”said the director.

At the end of the conversation, Mikhalkov addressed his wife with congratulations on her anniversary.

“Tanyush, I congratulate you. Numbers are numbers, and the inner state, the youth of the soul and body is more important. Therefore, God grant you health, strength and constant desires, because when desires end, life ends. Happy holiday to you, with your personal new year! – he said.

Tatyana Mikhalkova (nee Solovieva) was born on February 14, 1947 in Germany in the family of a military man and a candidate of historical sciences. Her childhood years were spent in Voronezh, where she studied at an English special school. She graduated from the Maurice Thorez Moscow State Institute of Foreign Languages, and after graduation, for some time worked as a translator.

Later, Tatyana became the leading model in the All-Union House of Fashion Models on Kuznetsky Most and represented the country at foreign shows. She took part in the fashion show for US First Lady Pat Nixon and the wife of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU Victoria Brezhneva, in the shooting for the only fashion magazine in the USSR.

In the 1970s, she married Nikita Mikhalkov. After the birth of two children, she left the profession of a fashion model, took up translations of children’s literature into Russian, taught English at the Moscow State Academy of Art and Industry named after S. G. Stroganov. And in 1997 she founded and headed the Russian Silhouette charity foundation.