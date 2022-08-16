The Ministry of Interior added in a statement: “In continuation of the efforts of the Ministry of Interior’s agencies to combat crime in all its forms, especially the pursuit and seizure of dangerous criminal elements, the security services were able to determine the whereabouts of two very dangerous criminal elements in the governorates of Dakahlia and Assiut.”

And she pointed out that a very dangerous criminal element was located in the Manzala Police Station in Dakahlia, who was sentenced to 78 years in prison for 6 felonies, and is required to be arrested and brought in for killing a person and injuring others.

The statement continued: “The aforementioned member fired shots at the victims, while they were boarding a fishing boat in the Damietta Police Station, with the aim of forcibly stealing the boat.”

He explained: “He was targeted, and upon sensing the presence of the police, he fired shots at the forces, as a result of which he was killed and another who was with him wounded, and two automatic rifles and a quantity of bullets were found in their possession.”

The ministry indicated that the security services were also able to locate a very dangerous criminal element, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case of attempted murder, at the Salim Coast Police Station Department in Assiut.

She pointed out that he was targeted, and upon sensing the forces, he fired at them, resulting in his death, and a machine gun, and a large amount of bullets and narcotics were found next to him.