The countdown for the 2022 edition of the Floriopoli cup, an event that will develop its program on a part of the old Targa Florio track on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th September. This is a Dynamic Conservation and Restoration Competition for vintage and racing cars, reserved for a maximum of fifty vintage racing and sports cars, or representative of the Targa Florio.

The formula of the event has remained substantially unchanged compared to the first edition and includes three passages, one on Saturday and two on Sunday morning, on the route that, from Floriopoli, the sports citadel that included the boxes, the grandstands and the timing tower and which it remained operational until 1977, the year in which the last edition of the Targa Florio was raced as a road speed race, leading to the town of Cerda, a town that has closely linked its name with the history of the Targa. The route will be closed to traffic and manned during the course of the program. The organizers, all passionate exponents of Sicilian motorsport and historic, have already collected the adhesion of numerous prestigious cars. While waiting for the final list to be illustrated during the presentation to the press, which will take place on Friday 2 September, the first names of the drivers present and their beautiful cars have already been leaked: Giorgio Schon has already given their support, not only the winner in the ’86 of the first Targa Florio Storica paired with “Apache”, but also protagonist of the “world” editions starting from 1971, which will drive a Lotus 23, Bernd Becker’s 1969 Porsche 910, a Ferrari Testarossa, the Abarth Simca Official 130 S driven by Enzo Arena and Ada Pace at the Targa Florio in 1963, the De Tomaso Pantera De Tomaso of Pietro Silva, winner of the second Targa Florio Storica, the Fiat Abarth 1000 Biposto Spider SE08 Cuneo with which the Barone crew – Campanini finished 14th in the 1971 edition. At the starting line also the Jaguar D Type of Gianmarco Gamberini, the Porsche 911 of Mario De Luca, the Lancia Fulvia Zagato of Roberto Chiaramonte Bordonaro, the Lancia Stratos by Vincenzo Barbera, the Osella PA9 by Vito Veninata, the Lancia Fulvia HF by Onori and Cucciolla.

The show will be opened by a beautiful protagonist of the LMP category, the Oreca Gibson LMP2 of Francesco Dracone, now protagonist of the heir to the World Championship for Brands. The guest of the event and President of the Jury who will assign the expected awards at the end of the race will be Daniele Audetto, former Ferrari F1 Sporting Director and sporting manager of the Fiat-Abarth business, who won the World Rally Championship with the Fiat 131 Abarth. A novelty that will certainly be very welcome to fans will be the opening to the public of the Floriopoli paddock, which on Friday will host a cocktail with the Targa Florio Pilots Club and from Saturday to Sunday the exhibition of the photographer and publisher Roberto Barbato with his beautiful shots from one of the richest archives on the Madonite race. The program foresees the registration of the participants and the technical-sporting checks on Friday 2 September from 14.00 to 18.00, the briefing of the participants at 10.30 on Saturday 3 September and the start of the first heat of the Floriopoli Cup at 11.30. following the opening car, which this year will be the KIA EV6, elected Car of the Year 2022, which will seal the link between the history of the car and its future with electric propulsion and which will be led by two well-known influencers: Isa Iaquinta and Jane Alexander. Spectators will have the opportunity to book a test drive with the Korean car.