Two days ago the ‘Süle case’ exploded at Bayern. The center-back, whose contract with the German club ends on June 30, refuses to renew and stars in a case similar to that of Alaba a year earlier. The German is in the orbit of Barcelona, ​​​​among others, and his anger would not have to do with economic reasons.

According Sport1, the pressure received from the club has not been good for Süle. In particular, he was deeply disturbed by the statements made by the president, Herbert Hainer, in which he announced that they had made an offer to the player and that he had to decide quickly. “We have made an offer to Niklas Süle. Now it is up to him to accept or reject. Of course, it has to be within a certain time frame, because then we will have to position ourselves accordingly,” Hainer explained. Shortly after it transpired that the player had rejected the renewal proposal.

Rummenigge’s criticism for an alleged defensive error of his against Eintracht almost a year ago did not go unnoticed either. The storm within the club coincides with Barcelona’s interest in the player. Meanwhile, Bayern are already thinking of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger, both from Chelsea, as possible replacements in case Süle ends up leaving.

“He wants to leave the club”

From Bayern Munich they already give up on the German defender. After the declarations of the president of the Bavarian group, it has been Oliver Kahn, current CEO of the Munich club, who has acknowledged that “negotiations with Niklas went on for a long time. We made him an offer. He did not accept it. He wants to leave the club at the end of the season.” Despite the fact that Bayern’s idea was to extend Süle’s contract, the central defender’s economic pretensions have ended up pushing him away from his renewal. “We have a certain responsibility in terms of offers. We have to abide by certain financial conditions. It is normal in this business that an agreement is not always reached.”Kahn added.

Regarding the aforementioned statements by Herbert Hainer, president of the club, the former German goalkeeper affirms that “Herbert Hainer wanted to leave a small back door open. Now we know how the situation is. Everything has happened in the last few days. At some point, the player made his decision.”. Despite the fact that Süle ends up leaving next summer as a free agent, Kahn believes that, in addition to the players they can bring in, Bayern have enough players to remain competitive defensively: “We have many options in terms of the position. Of course we are considering players. We have Lucas Hernández, an excellent central defender in Upamecano, a talent in Nianzou. Pavard can also play there.”.

Khan believes that “We made Niklas (Süle) a very, very good offer. But we have certain economic limits. Sometimes it happens that an agreement is not reached”. However, and although the player is determined to leave the club, at Bayern they need to maintain the level shown until next summer: “Lately he has been solid and has played with confidence. We still need that from him for the rest of the season.”.

To the question of whether the departure of the German defender has been painful for the Munich team, the general director of Bayern Munich affirms that “Yes, of course. Talks with Niklas dragged on for months. I think he has shown very good performances here in the last five years. He is one of the best centre-backs at the moment. I think we always showed him respect and appreciation.”.