Washington (Union)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry renewed his country’s position rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians or temporary relocation to Egypt, stressing that this constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law. Shukri said, “Any form of displacement of the Palestinian people, inside or outside, is a violation of international humanitarian law, and we will not become a party to such a violation.”

He added, “Egypt will not allow the Palestinians to move there temporarily, and the Palestinians themselves do not want to leave,” indicating that attempts to expel them from their lands are unacceptable. In response to a question about the situation in Gaza after the end of the war, Shukri said, “The matter is up to the Palestinian people, and they will decide who they accept as ruler of the Gaza Strip.”