Gaza (Union)

The World Food Program announced that hunger is widespread across the Gaza Strip and people are feeling increasingly desperate trying to find food.

Monitoring conducted by the program showed that between 83 and 97% of families do not consume enough food, and in some areas up to 90% of families reported not eating any food for an entire day and night, and that 18% of those families experienced these conditions for more than From 10 days during the past month.

On the other hand, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated that most of the patients and employees at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia were evacuated the day before yesterday by the Ministry of Health in Gaza, indicating that the hospital had largely stopped working and receiving new patients.

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that this is largely due to the intense fighting in the vicinity of the hospital, which is exacerbated by the scarcity of basic medical supplies, water, fuel and food.