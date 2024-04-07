Rashwan said, “In accordance with the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Egypt has decided to increase the number of trucks of humanitarian food and medical aid and subsistence supplies for the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, starting from Sunday, to at least 300 trucks per day, entering the Strip from the Egyptian side through the Rafah crossing.”

He added that the number of aid trucks that entered from the Egyptian side into the northern Gaza areas alone, during the passing days of the month of Ramadan, reached 322 trucks of various humanitarian and relief shipments.

He explained that “the number of trucks that entered the Gaza Strip since the start of the bloody Israeli aggression against our brothers in Gaza from the Rafah crossing reached 19,354 trucks, carrying 19,952 medical supplies, 10,435 tons of fuel, 123,453 tons of food supplies, 26,692 tons of water, and 44,103 other relief materials.” And 2,023 tons of tents and tarpaulins, and 123 equipped ambulances.

In addition to the above, 3,764 injured and sick people entered Egypt from the Gaza Strip for treatment, along with 6,191 companions, 66,759 foreign nationals and dual nationals, as well as 6,330 Egyptians.

Diaa Rashwan concluded his statements by reiterating “Egypt’s insistence on continuing its utmost efforts to accelerate the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and to constantly strive to increase it to the required and appropriate extent, to help the brothers in the Gaza Strip face the aggravation of the serious and unprecedented humanitarian crisis they have been suffering from since the start of the Israeli aggression.” “They had to do it six months ago.”