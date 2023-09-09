Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

‘Dancing 2023’ marks the return of the conductor Marcelo Tinelli to Argentine TV. In this new stage, 30 couples will be on the track and show all their talent to win the reality show. On Monday, September 4, this iconic format was released in which the Peruvian model Milett Figueroa participates. Undoubtedly, the public is waiting for what time and where to follow the program. Through La República, follow the minute by minute of a new edition of this program that will take place TODAY, Thursday, September 7.

Dancing 2023 LIVE on América TV: minute by minute Juliana Castro and Rodrigo Avellaneda debut on the dance floor Juliana Castro and Rodrigo Avellanada were the third couple of the night. Thanks to their correct performance, they also earned a 10 from the jury. They promised to strive to surprise at the dance stage. Moria Casan advises Kennys Palacios The experienced Moria Casán tells Kennys Palacios to keep his arms firmer when dancing. “I trust that they will break it in the next presentations of her”, she told him. See also The PP denounces the "blockade" suffered by the PSOE de Ciudadanos until the approval of Cala Mosca Morena Sánchez is praised by the jury Morena Sánchez, the young dancer from Mendoza, had an outstanding presentation at this gala and the juries recognized her work. Upon hearing the return and the first 10 as a score, she burst into tears. “It’s an honor to be here,” she said through tears. Kennys Palacios and Morena Sánchez dance reggaeton Argentinian stylist Kennys Palacios had a great challenge and was able to complete it correctly. The couple made up of Kennys Palacios and Morena Sánchez danced a catchy reggaeton and “put together the party” on the television set. Marcelo Tinelli has fun in his program The Argentine host says jokes in his program and engages in a pleasant dialogue with the members of the dance contest. Antonio Tafur surprises by appearing in Argentina Antonio Tafur, a well-known character from the Peruvian show business, appears on the set of Marcelo Tinelli, and introduces himself as a friend of Fernanda Sosa. The Peruvian said that he came to the program to accompany his great friend. Fernanda Sosa debuts on the dance floor Fernanda Sosa and Jonathan Martini make their participation in ‘Bailando 2023’ and already receive the return of the jury. The Uruguayan model promises to give her all to improve in the competition. See also A team with experience in the Administration and Parliament What did Milett Figueroa say about his participation in ‘Dancing 2023’? The Peruvian model Milett Figueroa is one of the figures in this dance contest. She gave her impressions of ‘Dancing 2023’: “Happy to be with this great team, we have arrived a little late, but we have put engines into it. They are asking too much of us.” What time does ‘Dancing 2023’ start? The best-known dance contest in Argentina, ‘Bailando 2023’, hosted by Marcelo Tinelli, starts at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time).

What time to see ‘Dancing 2023’?

‘dancing 2023‘, program of Marcelo Tinelli, is broadcast at 10.00 pm (Argentine time). Next, the list of schedules to see the reality show in other countries.

Peru: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Chili: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

Where to see ‘Dancing 2023’ LIVE?

transmission of ‘Dancing 2023’ can be seen LIVE thanks to the signal of America TV (Argentina). By DirecTV in the channels 120 and 1120and in INTV HD in the channels 13 and 614. If you are in Peru and want to follow the performance of the participants, you will be able to do so thanks to Willax.

How to watch ‘Dancing 2023’ for FREE?

the reality ‘Dancing 2023’ may be seen FREE on the YouTube video platform. In addition, you can follow all the details of the show at The Republic Entertainment.

Who are the Couples of ‘Dancing 2023’?