Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II affirmed yesterday their keenness on continuous coordination between the two countries to unify positions in light of the delicate circumstances taking place in the region, according to the official spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy.

They stressed that any efforts to restore stability in the region must be based on launching an integrated political process with the aim of reaching a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue through the two-state solution, and for the Palestinian side to obtain its legitimate rights, most notably an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Al-Sisi received King Abdullah yesterday at Cairo International Airport.

The two leaders welcomed the humanitarian truce declared in the Gaza Strip, and stressed their shared vision regarding the necessity of continuing intensive work to reach a permanent ceasefire, and allowing adequate humanitarian aid to reach the people of the Strip without delay.