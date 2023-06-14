The meeting, according to a statement issued by the Sudanese media office, discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, discussed a number of common issues and files, and emphasized the development of bilateral cooperation between Iraq and Egypt in various fields. .

During the meeting, they reviewed the work of the joint coordinating and executive committees, and discussed their results regarding a number of memorandums of mutual understanding ready for signing..

The Iraqi and Egyptian prime ministers signed the main minutes of the meeting, and they also sponsored the signing ceremony of 11 memorandums of mutual understanding in a number of fields and sectors..

Details of the MoUs

* A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Central Bank of Iraq and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency in Egypt, to cooperate in the field of enabling small and medium enterprises to achieve economic growth..

* A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Ministry of Commerce and the Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry for cooperation in the field of joining the World Trade Organization .

* And the signing of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of diplomatic training and exchange of experiences between the Institute of Foreign Service at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Institute of Diplomatic Studies at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a memorandum of understanding in the field of administration, public employment and civil service between the Iraqi Federal Service Council and the Egyptian Central Agency for Organization and Administration.

* A memorandum of understanding was also signed in the field of tourism, and in the field of exchanging experiences between the Ministry of Planning and the Egyptian Ministry of International Cooperation, and a memorandum of understanding in the field of cooperation between the Ministry of Planning and the National Planning Institute in Egypt..

* And the signing of a memorandum of understanding in the field of work between the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the Egyptian Ministry of Labor, and another memorandum on joint cooperation between the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity..

* Two memorandums of understanding in the fields of youth and sports were also signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Sudanese take it from cairo that :

* The memorandums of understanding are a roadmap for the relationship between the governments of Iraq and Egypt for the next stage .

* The memorandums of understanding will open the way for economic cooperation, trade exchange, and investment in the promising opportunities in Iraq in various sectors .

* Iraq has regained its leading role in the region, and it is an essential part of the solution. It presents initiatives, solutions, and political and economic opportunities that benefit the countries of the region and the world. .

* Our strategic relationship with Egypt will enhance this role, and let’s not forget the tripartite cooperation that brings us together with Jordan .

Egyptian portal

Observers and experts believe that this visit and the resulting signing of several memorandums of cooperation and understanding in various development, industrial, agricultural, cultural and sports fields, indicate the determination of the two countries to expand the network of interests and strategic relations between them, especially since Egypt (more than 105 million people) and Iraq (about 45 million people) They are rich in natural, human and cultural energies and resources.

Considering that Iraq is well aware of the importance of the Egyptian Gate in the context of its return to its natural Arab surroundings.

The director of the Center for Political Thinking in Baghdad, Dr. Ihsan Al-Shammari, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia :

* This visit comes within the framework of completing Iraq’s official directions to open up to the Arab system, which began especially since 2017, in an attempt to chart a new path for the country, away from the American-Iranian stampede in it, and therefore:

* Egypt is a pivotal Arab country, as it is well known, and it has its own geostrategic position. Therefore, the development of Iraqi-Egyptian relations is a strategic choice that is in favor of Iraq and its higher interests. One of its most prominent features is the Egyptian-Iraqi-Jordanian tripartite alliance, and the development we are witnessing as well of bilateral relations between the two countries, who possess tremendous potential for developing Cooperation, integration and exchange in various fields .

* Al-Sudani thus wants to prove that strengthening relations with the Gulf and Arab surroundings in general is one of the basic lines that draw his government’s policies and direct their compass. .

First visit

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shayaa al-Sudani, visited Cairo in early March, where he met at that time with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his counterpart, Mustafa Madbouly, to discuss various aspects of bilateral relations, and proposals for developing and strengthening them, including the tripartite cooperation mechanism between his country, Egypt and Jordan..