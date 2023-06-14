As it had already been reported a few weeks ago, the current owners of the franchise Tomb Raider, Embracer Group, confirmed that they had fallen into the stock market, although without clear repercussions for those moments. However, the havoc has come as it was not surprising, and now it is mentioned that the company is going to cancel some projects.

In an open letter to the 17,000 employees, CEO Lars Wingefors He said that Embracer will cut spending across the board, removing some of the third-party publishing and focus more on internal IP and increase external funding of big-budget games. That means, they are not going to work as much with external material.

Here is what is mentioned:

This morning we announced a restructuring program across the Embracer Group that will make us a more efficient, stronger, more focused and self-sufficient company.

Given this, doubts have arisen, since there are two important productions in development, including a new game of tomb Raider by Crystal Dynamics and also Perfect Dark In collaboration with Microsoft. However, it is mentioned that at least these titles have been saved from this purge, or at least that is what those responsible mention.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It is a relief that these games have not had any type of alterations, since they are expected projects, especially Tomb Raider, which will make use of the benefits of Unreal Engine 5 technology.