The words were mixed in the student’s mouth, Reem Issa, from the intensity of astonishment, when she received a phone call from the Sheikh of Al-Azhar, according to her father’s version of the “Sky News Arabia” website, a day before the announcement of the results of the Al-Azhar secondary school to tell her that she had won first place in the Literary Division of the blind.

The father confirms to “Sky News Arabia” that “Reem deserves to be at the top of the list of outstanding students in Egypt,” noting her “great devotion towards the educational process and her continuous quest to find solutions to deal with blindness so that she can review the study materials without hindrance as well as About her being patient while dealing with difficulties and fighting frustration all the time.”

Issa adds: “After Reem’s birth, we were surprised by the cataracts in the eye. We were concerned and went to many doctors. We followed a lot of treatment advice, and then there was a quick setback that caused her to lose her sight, but this did not affect her academic brilliance, as she had previously ranked fifth. At the level of the Republic in the primary stage, and became the first in the Gharbia Governorate in middle school.

He continues: “My daughter lost the blessing of sight, but God gave her a greater blessing, which is insight, as she has high capabilities and can keep all the information she receives from teachers and remember it quickly when needed, and she does not tire or get bored of reading and navigating the world of knowledge where she gives her full time to learn.”

Issa explained to “Sky News Arabia”: “There is solidarity on the part of family members to support Reem in successfully passing the various school stages. Her study material is in my voice and saved to her personal device so she can hear it at her convenient times.”

The father praised the Sheikh of Al-Azhar’s keenness to encourage Reem to obtain the first place in the Al-Azhar secondary certificate with a total score of 617, equivalent to 97.94 percent, noting that “the advent of support and assistance of great value such as the Grand Imam will have a magical effect on pushing his daughter to move forward to achieve her dreams and eagerness.” Always be among the first.

According to a statement issued by Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb made a phone call in which his sons congratulated the students who obtained the first places in the Al-Azhar secondary certificate for the academic year 2021/2022, praising their efforts, expressing his wishes for a promising and bright future and for carrying the banner of the Azhar curriculum. In the future in various fields inside and outside Egypt.

Issa continues to “Sky News Arabia”: “I felt proud in those moments, as his words were characterized by kindness and good prayers that God bless my daughter, preserve her and make her advanced in the various school years to come, before he expects her to have a brilliant future at the university level and beyond.”

Issa concludes his speech by saying: “The call ended with happy news, as the Sheikh of Al-Azhar told us that a celebration would soon be held to honor Reem, my daughter, among the first Al-Azhar secondary school certificates. great”.