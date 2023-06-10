Saturday, June 10, 2023
Egan, Chaves and Martínez move up in the general classification after the Dauphiné’s queen stage

June 10, 2023
Egan, Chaves and Martínez move up in the general classification after the Dauphiné's queen stage


Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal.

Egan Bernal.

Jonas Vingegaard won the day and remains the leader.

the danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) He was the sole winner of the seventh stage of the Dauphiné, which took place between Porte-de-Savoie and the Col de la Croix de Fer, 147.9 km long, thus sealing the yellow jersey with one day to go , day in which Colombians Egan Bernal, Daniel Martinez and Esteban Chaves they went up overall.

