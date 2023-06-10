Editorial | The number of electric cars is still small, but the increase in their popularity is great

Gasoline is still the most common motive power in new cars, but electric cars have caught up with cars that run entirely on gasoline in the last few months.

TThe latest statistics show that there is a revolution in motoring in Finland – a green transition. Or a “clean” transition.

Statistics Finland on Wednesday published by according to statistics, 3,275 electric cars were first registered in May. The amount is triple compared to May of last year.

The readings live from month to month. The availability of electric cars is also changing the numbers. The production of electric cars was bumpy because the coronavirus pandemic caused gaps in the production chains. Now the situation is already getting easier, which can move the number of electric car registrations up suddenly.

Even if these “seasonal factors” are taken into account, the direction is clear. Electric cars are taking over the market. Gasoline is still the most common motive power in new cars, but electric cars have caught up with cars that run entirely on gasoline in the last few months. In May, 35 percent of the new cars registered for the first time were fully electric cars.

When Finns switch to electric car drivers, people from Uusimaa will be at the forefront. Half of the new fully electric cars were registered in Uusimaa.

On Finnish roads passes fifty thousand fully electric cars. The number is small compared to the entire car fleet, but the change in popularity is big.

In addition to electric passenger cars, city buses promote the green transition of traffic. A large part of them are electronic. In tenders, companies offering electric bus transport are at an advantage because they are able to make favorable offers – for example, because the value of the electric fleet is well preserved on the balance sheet.

QAs the production of electric cars becomes more common and demand grows, the economies of scale begin to have an effect. The costs of manufacturing batteries decrease and emissions decrease. In Finland, the green transition of energy production is also an advantage: already 90 percent of the electricity produced in Finland will be done emission-free – with renewable or nuclear power. Even the terrible electricity bills of winter are already history.

The emission and cost benefits turn in favor of electric cars with ever smaller driving kilometers.

