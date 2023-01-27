While Egan Bernal dispute the Return to San Juan, Argentiona, his first competition of 2023, his mom, Flor Marina Gomez, He announced excellent news on his social networks.

After eight months of hard fight against breast cancer, Gómez said that she had attended her last radiation therapy session.

“Today I finished my radiotherapy 🙏🏼 I just thank God 🙏🏼 and everyone for your prayers and motivational messages,” he wrote on Instagram.

Gomez revealed last year that he was suffering from cancer tomorrow, that he will fight for his well-being and underwent treatment.

The message

“Today I can give my testimony that breast cancer, if detected on time, can be cured,” he said.

Last November, Flor Marina Gómez revealed that after an examination that the cancer had not completely gone away, so she would have to undergo radiotherapy treatment.

“Although there is still a long way to go. A very long treatment. A couple of reconstruction surgeries, controls and provisional care …”, indicated the mother of the 2019 Tour de France champion.

In October 2022, Gómez spoke with TIME and he confessed what he thought once the disease was detected.

“When one has not experienced it, they believe that it is very far away, that it will not touch them and surely many women will be thinking the same thing that I thought, like it was not for me or they see it from a point of view in which neither one does nothing to prevent it, by going to the controls, by doing the self-examination, one does not see it as important until it is their turn,” he said.

He already added: "What I wanted was to bring this awareness message to many women and men from the beginning, but especially to women, because self-care saves lives.