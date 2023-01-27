Dhe state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt wants to set up a commission of inquiry on public broadcasting. The cross-party initiative of the CDU parliamentary group, which is supported by the SPD, FDP and Die Linke, is intended, according to the title, “to strengthen trust in public service broadcasting through transparency and the will to reform.” Bundestag or the state parliaments to prepare complex decisions. The commission of the state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt consists of 13 members of parliament and other experts.

The parliamentary bill states that the current level of acceptance for public service broadcasting is a dangerous sign of a loss of trust. The parliamentary groups envisage several focal points for reform proposals: The focus on news and information should be strengthened. The parties are expecting recommendations on how the broadcaster’s internal committees can perform their control tasks even better. The commission of inquiry should also find solutions to improve the acceptance of reporting through “East German Perspectives”.

The parliamentary director and media policy spokesman for the CDU parliamentary group Markus Kurz believes that the new working group is necessary despite the recent decisions of the broadcasting commission of the federal states, as he told the FAZ: “In our experience, it is politically most effective when reform proposals from various competent parties and also come from different commissions.”

Less of the same

According to Kurz, state chancelleries, parliamentary groups and media associations are currently outdoing each other with reform proposals that would have been unthinkable a year ago. “We don’t want to take part in this outbidding competition. However, this requires proposals that are as cross-party as possible.”

One of the goals of the state parliament initiative is long-term relative contribution stability. But the institutions are currently preparing their registration for the next contribution period from 2025. An increase in the household fee is also possible. According to Kunze, several prime ministers from different parties currently do not consider an increase in contributions to be negotiable. However, this presupposes that the institutions come up with further savings proposals and that reforms that have already been decided are implemented quickly. The institutions could already cooperate more with each other and produce less of the same – even without another state treaty. “In our opinion, the public service broadcaster can continue to fulfill its tasks in the next contribution period with the current contribution of 18.36 euros,” said Kurz.







The commission of inquiry is scheduled to start work in February. A first interim report for the state parliament is expected before the 2024 summer break.