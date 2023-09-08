Thuram launches France, Dumfries’ trio of assists against Greece. Ok Finland and Slovenia, equal to Albania in the Czech Republic. San Marino with no escape in Denmark. Krstovic, De Roon and Bajrami scored

The apprehension of Milan, the enthusiasm of Inter: just ten days before the Derby della Madonnina, the first night of the qualifying matches for Euro2024 offers mixed emotions to the Milanese. The Rossoneri will have to deal with Giroud’s injury. The Nerazzurri, on the other hand, celebrated Thuram’s first goal (who took over from Pioli’s center forward) with the national team shirt. In the match against Ireland, France won 2-0, but was forced to give up the 36-year-old striker, who was replaced in the 26th minute due to a knock on his ankle. In the other matches Dumfries (three assists in the Netherlands-Greece 3-0), Krstovic, De Roon and Bajrami (all on goal) excelled, while Italy’s Marco Rossi’s Hungary came back from Serbia to take first place in Group G Fourth success in five games for Finland, leaders in Group H after a 1-0 draw in Kazakhstan, who stay ahead of Denmark (4-0 against San Marino) and Slovenia (4-2 against Northern Ireland) .

The dominance of France continues, as does Marcus Thuram's excellent form. There is concern, however, over the conditions of Olivier Giroud, who had to leave the field in the 26th minute after suffering a blow to his ankle. Deschamps' national team beat Ireland 2-0 and remained at the top of the group with full points. Maignan, Theo and Rabiot take the field from 1′, Tchouameni opens the ball with a shot from distance in the 10th minute. The doubling came at the start of the second half with Thuram, who replaced Giroud, who scored his first goal for Les Bleus with a quick turn after a rebound in the penalty area. The Netherlands also won (3-0 against Greece), driven by a super Dumfries, who served three assists in the first half. The Inter player was the protagonist first with a pass for De Roon, author of the 1-0 on the development of a corner, then with two kissing crosses for Gakpo and Weghorst.

group and — The Czech Republic and Albania are not hurt and remain respectively in first and second place in the group, separated by just one point in the standings. Even the Balkans are betting strongly on the block made up of Serie A players, even 7 in the starting eleven: Berisha, Hysaj, Ismajli, Djimsiti, Ramadani, Asllani and Bajrami. The hero of the day is precisely the latter, who ten minutes after the Czechs' 1-0 (pushed in the 56th minute by Cerny) brings the match back to a draw with a Euro goal from the trocar. Poland, on the other hand, rose to third place after a 2-0 win against the Faroe Islands (two goals from Lewandowski), but suffering terribly: the 1-0 came from a penalty spot in the 72nd minute.

G GROUP — Hungary and Serbia remain ahead, while Montenegro sees the chance of reaching second place in the standings fade in full recovery. Vice-coach Mirko Vucinic's national team drew (2-2) against Lithuania: after Paulauskas' initial lead, Lecce's Krstovic (3 goals in the last 3 games) made it 1-1 in the 78th minute with a flight on Marusic's assist. Captain Savic also made it 1-2 ten minutes later, but in the 95th minute Lithuania made it 2-2 with a long-range shot from newcomer Cernych. On the other hand, Hungary coached by Marco Rossi smiles, beating the Serbia of the "Italians" 2-1. Milinkovic-Savic, Radonjic, Kostic and Vlahovic started and took the lead in the 10th minute thanks to a shot by Mitrovic deflected on goal by Szalai, but they recovered in two minutes. Varga (on 34′) and Orban (on 36′) sign the turnaround, launching Hungary at the top of the standings (10 points, +3 on Serbia).

H GROUP — Fourth victory in five games for Finland's Venetian Pohjanpalo, at the top of the group and +2 over Denmark. A goal from Antman is enough for coach Kanerva's national team to achieve a narrow success in Kazakhstan. Slovenia also did well, winning 4-2 against Northern Ireland thanks to the usual flashes of Sesko (goal and two assists for Sporar), helped by Sampdoria's Stojanovic (his doubling in the 17th minute). Oblak and his teammates are now third, but have the same points as Denmark (second), fresh from the 4-0 against San Marino: Hojberg, Maehle (Eriksen's no-look assist was splendid), Wind and Poulsen scored.