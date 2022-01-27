Friday, January 28, 2022
Egan Bernal will have to be operated on again

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2022
in Sports
Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal, in the third stage of the Giro d’Italia

Egan Bernal, in the third stage of the Giro d’Italia

The Colombian cyclist is still in the Sabana Clinic.

the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal He is still hospitalized at the Clínica de la Sabana, an entity that reported this Thursday – in a new statement – that the recovery is improving, and that this Friday he will be operated on again.

“Patient Egan Bernal Gómez has continued with the expected recovery and with a favorable trend,” the statement said.

And he adds: “Egan continues with the rehabilitation plan, he has not shown signs of infection, he is also in good spirits and thanks to his improvement the vasopressor medication was withdrawn.”

What will they operate on?

The Clinic informs that Bernal is in the regeneration or tertiary period of the trauma and that is why he will be operated on.

“The first is an osteosynthesis of a fracture of the second metacarpal of the right hand, which will be performed by the hand surgery team. The second is maxillo-facial to manage dento-alveolar fractures that it presents in the mouth,” he said.

sports

