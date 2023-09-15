Egan Bernal is close to finishing Back to Spain, the second three-week race he does in 2023 and after the accident in 2022.

The Colombian, as expected, has not done well, he has not seen himself ahead and his job has been to help his teammates to place themselves in the best way in the general standings.

Bernal finished in box 37 in the Tour and that time Carlos Rodriguez He received all their collaboration to go to the podium, something that ultimately did not happen.

Your balance

“Deep down I still expected something more from me this season to be honest, but when one finishes the Tour de France, being in Paris; Now finishing La Vuelta, one realizes the process and what I have managed to do,” he told Espn.

And he added: “It’s not something you think about every day, but it’s something I’m proud of, of everything I’ve experienced, of being here.”

For the team cyclist Ineoswhat is coming will not be easy, but he will face it with all the professionalism that characterizes him.

“With the team, with the coach, everything we are doing this year, so intense from Catalonia, to running the Tour and the Vuelta in a row, was thinking more about the following year, putting a good block of races and kilometers into the body “, to build a very large and solid base. It means having a lot of patience and trusting the process. It’s the only thing I can do. I have given my best during this time. The only thing I can do is keep trying,” he said.

