Mercedes-Benz continues its tradition of sporty and elegant cars with the new independent series CLE Coupe. This model takes advantage of the conceptual and technical innovations of the series Class C And Class E. The CLE Coupé features an expressive design, exclusive features for personalized comfort and safe, sporty driving performance. The launch on the European market will take place in Novemberfollowed next year by the release CLE convertible for lovers of open-air driving.

Mercedes CLE Coupe dimensions

The new Mercedes CLE Coupe it is the largest coupé in the mid-segment, with a length of 4,850 mmone width of 1,860 mm and a height of 1,428 mm.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé AMG Line

Thanks to its well-studied dimensional concept, especially the 25mm longer wheelbasethe CLE Coupé offers significantly more space than the C-Class Coupe.

The iconic design of the CLE Coupé combines sporty and elegant proportions with the modern design language of Mercedes-Benz.

CLE Coupe CLE Coupe sideways CLE Coupe rear 3/4 CLE Coupe front CLE Coupe on the road CLE Coupe on the road Cockpit dashboard Front seats CLE Coupé interior CLE Coupé and CLE Coupé convertible CLE Coupé convertible CLE Coupé cabrio closed roof Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe

The frontal section sloping forward, i Flat LED headlights with a unique design and new grill of the three-dimensional radiator give an athletic and elegant appearance. The interior offers abundant space, with a coupé larger than the mid-size segment.

Cockpit and interior

The Mercedes CLE Coupé boasts a sophisticated interior with a 12.3-inch digital instrument displaya central display from 11.9 inches driver-oriented and dynamic ambient lighting a 64 colors. The screen integrates the third generation of the MBUX infotainment system.

Central display of the MBUX infotainment system

The front seats with integral sport design are a highlight, while the 3D surround sound system Burmester optional offers an immersive musical experience. The attention to detail and the quality of the interior elements contribute to creating an experience of luxurious ride in the CLE Coupé.

The Mercedes CLE Coupe also offers a considerable internal space for rear passengers, with a 10 millimeter increase in headroom, 19 millimeters more for the shoulders and elbows, and 72 millimeters more for the knees compared to the previous model.

The interior of the CLE Coupé

The trunk of the CLE Coupe is also very spacious, with a 60 liter increase in volume compared to the previous model. This means it can easily hold three golf bags or other objects of similar size.

Mercedes mild hybrid engines

The Mercedes CLE Coupé offers an exclusive range of engines mild hybrid, both petrol and diesel, with integrated starter generator and 48 volt electrical system. One of the distinguishing features is the inclusion of six-cylinder in-line engineswhich differentiate it from the C-Class and bring it closer to the E-Class range.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé AMG Line on the road

Launch variants include the CLE 220 d, CLE 200, CLE 300 4Matic And CLE 450 4Maticwith ranging powers from 200 HP to 381 HP, supported by an additional 23 HP electric unit. All variants are equipped with the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission and offer sporting performance. At the moment, the AMG and plug-in hybrid versions have not yet been announced.

Trim characteristics

The Mercedes CLE Coupé features a low chassis as standard, with a reduction of 15 millimeters compared to the standard height. Furthermore, the optional Dynamic Body Controlavailable in the Technology package, offers a system of continuously adjustable damping on the front and rear axle, together with the rear axle steering.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe AMG Line side on road

This combination guarantees agile and comfortable driving pleasure. The steering angle can reach i 2.5 degrees, reducing the turning radius by 50 centimetres. Despite its larger dimensions, the CLE Coupé with rear-wheel drive It has a smaller turning radius than the C-Class Coupégoing from 11.2 meters to 10.7 meters.

The ADAS of the CLE Coupé

The Mercedes CLE Coupe offers a wide range of ADAS driver assistance systems, many of which have been further developed to ensure greater security. The standard equipment includes important features such asAttention AssistL’Active Brake AssistL’Active Lane Keeping Assistit Speed ​​Limit Assist and the parking package with rearview camera.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé AMG Line front on the road

In Western Europe, the CLE Coupé also includes the system active remote assistance Distronic as standard equipment. This system offers specific support for different driving situations, improving the overall safety of the car.

Mercedes CLE Coupe price, how much it costs

The starting price of the Italian CLE Coupé range is 62,443 euros for the version Advanced. The range includes six different trim lines at launch, each with its own features and benefits: Advanced, AMG Line Advanced, Advanced Plus, AMG Line Advanced Plus, AMG Line Premium And AMG Line Premium Plus.

👉 CLE 220 d Coupé Advanced: 62,443 euros

👉 CLE 220 d Coupé AMG Line Advanced: 67,696 euros

👉 CLE 220 d Coupé Advanced Plus: 63,724 euros

👉 CLE 220 d Coupé AMG Line Advanced Plus: 68,977 euros

👉 CLE 220 d Coupé AMG Line Premium: 71,459 euros

👉 CLE 220 d Coupé AMG Line Premium Plus: 76,156 euros

👉 CLE 200 Coupé Advanced: 62,748 euros

👉 CLE 200 Coupé AMG Line Advanced: 68,001 euros

👉 CLE 200 Coupé Advanced Plus: 64,029 euros

👉 CLE 200 Coupé AMG Line Advanced Plus: 69,282 euros

👉 CLE 200 Coupé AMG Line Premium: 71,764 euros

👉 CLE 200 Coupé AMG Line Premium Plus: 76,461 euros

👉 CLE 300 4Matic Coupé AMG Line Advanced: 73,911 euros

👉 CLE 300 4Matic Coupé AMG Line Advanced Plus: 75,192 euros

👉 CLE 300 4Matic Coupé AMG Line Premium: 77,675 euros

👉 CLE 300 4Matic Coupé AMG Line Premium Plus: 82,372 euros

Photo Mercedes CLE Coupe

