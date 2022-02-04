Tom Dumoulin, champion of the 2017 Giro d’Italia, is in Colombia and EL TIEMPO was in a videoconference with him, in which the Dutch cyclist spoke about Egan Bernal, his rivalry with Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ Lopez and his return to cycling after several months of stopping.

What do you think of the situation that Egan Bernal is experiencing?

We decided to come to Colombia because I personally wanted to. It was very bad news. That begs the question of how safe it is to train on the road… so far I haven’t had any dangerous experiences.

Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López will run the Giro d’Italia, will he be his great rival?

Miguel Ángel López is one of the strongest climbers in the world. Of course, where he is, he will be a rival to beat for me and the team.

How to beat Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar?

(laughs) I don’t need to beat Roglic because he’s my teammate, but Pogacar, I think he won’t go to the Giro, so I won’t need to beat him either.

What do you think of the new generation of cyclists, of the Pogacar, Remco Evenepoel and others?

Of course there is a new generation of cyclists: Pogacar, Evenepoel…, who are very strong and have been winning many races, and it will be interesting to see if I am still able to beat those guys and be among the best.

What lesson let you temporarily retire from cycling?

I had fun spending time outside of the cycling world, but then I started to miss it. It was one of the reasons why I came to Colombia. I feel refreshed and want to try new things. Cycling is freedom for me.

Why did he come back?

What I want most is to have fun on the bike, that’s the most important thing.

What will be your way to the Giro?

I will be starting my season on the UAE Tour and then I will go to Strade Bianche, Catalonia (another pod, like Amsterdam), Tenerife, and then to the Giro d’Italia, my goal.”

Would you like to come to Tour Colombia?

“I think some riders from my team wanted to come but they canceled it. So if they hadn’t canceled it, we’d be here.”

What impression do you have of the cycling fans in Colombia?

“I have never seen a country as passionate about cycling as Colombia. I am struck by the good number of women who ride bicycles. On some days it is 50/50 men and women, which is very different from Europe.

