The news of the abandonment of the clinic of Egan Bernal indicates that his recovery is going in the best way, but the truth is that so far the Ineos team cyclist is in the prologue of a very long and difficult competition, with many mountain awards.

Just 14 days after crashing into a bus while training, the 25-year-old runner leaves the clinic after having undergone five operations, which fulfilled the objective of saving his life and stabilizing him, after the multiple injuries he suffered. .

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal was discharged)

Now comes a very complicated stage, key in the recovery of the human being and the high-performance athlete.

what’s coming

“The process of returning to being the cyclist of before is according to a complex and large planning. The first is rehabilitation, the second will be the retraining phase and the third is training,” said the specialized doctor, Gustavo Castro.

“Joint mobility must be worked on, as well as neuromuscular coordination.”

And he added: “The advantage is that the fractures were surgically stabilized, that gives the endorsement to begin a rapid recovery to be able to start moving faster. The idea is that the tissues and the bone are allowed to stick in a good way, that they have the structure of this again, and that will take about six months”.

Bernal entered the Universidad de la Sabana Clinic on January 24, after crashing into a bus while training on the bicycle against the clock, a blow that caused multiple fractures.

Egan Bernal and the doctors who treated him at the Clínica de la Sabana. Photo: Sabana Clinic Press

“After the tissues are functional, the bones, tendons and ligaments are normal, we have to work on strength, coordination and power. Joint mobility must be worked on, as well as neuromuscular coordination,” Castro said.

“Egan actually has a team of highly competent professionals at his side and that is key. It is likely that he can begin a rehabilitation with joint movements, on rollers, without support and without riding a bicycle, because you have to gain months, and that will allow him to advance in his recovery, but here the important thing is that you do not have to harass him, “he said. , the doctor from Antioquia, Luis Eduardo Contreras.

Having left the clinic in just 14 days after the injuries does not indicate that the problems are overcome and that he will return to the roads in a short time.

“What has happened takes him out of competing at a high level this year. He is a professional cyclist, who has sports mastery, who has enormous discipline, a high sports spirit, these people are going to recover and return to the high level, ”said Contreras.

For Camilo Pardo, a doctor with great experience in cycling, you have to have a lot of patience and you can’t give yourself consolidation times for a return to competitiveness.

“Everything has a number of variables that have to be monitored. According to these results, it is necessary to look at how the body begins to move, especially in the spine. It is a long, costly process and nothing can be said about the time, because that is linked to the evolution of each process,” said Pardo.

The first six months will be important to know how the issue of the fractures that he had due to the blow has evolved, with that the path of a greater recovery is paved.

“After six months, when one is sure that the nervous part of the spine is not going to be damaged, movements can be started, broadening the angles of movements, which is a complete rehabilitation. And after that, well, the strengthening begins with gym equipment, all very carefully, step by step and without pressure, the processes cannot be brought forward”, he indicated.

Indicated treatment

Fredy Abella is also a recognized doctor in the sports field, since he treated the cyclist Nairo Quintana for many years, and also issues his professional concept of what comes from now on with Bernal.

“This treatment must be comprehensive. It is not just treating the fractures, but you have to work on the biomechanical part, have a specialized group to recover the patient quickly. The Universidad de la Sabana Clinic is the most complete rehabilitation center in this area of ​​the country and it is ideal for what is coming with Bernal,” said Abella.

The boyacense doctor emphasizes that although the process is going well, Egan left the clinic quickly, since the phases that this work entails must not be skipped.

Egan Bernal with staff from the Sabana University Clinic. Photo: Clinical Press University of La Sabana

“The processes of high-performance athletes are very special. You have to know, first, how the fracture treatments turned out, how the spine alignment turned out, know the work that will be done to recover the muscular issue, for all that it is complicated, ”he concluded.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: heartfelt words of thanks when leaving the clinic)

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of THE TIME

@lisandroabel