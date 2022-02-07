Monday, February 7, 2022
Sports schedule for Monday, February 7

February 7, 2022
Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant (right), in action against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Colombian soccer, from Spain, Italy, NBA.

WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
4:05 p.m.: Colombian football, Alianza Petrolera vs. Jaguars
6:10 p.m.: juniors vs. Golden Eagles
8:15 p.m.: America vs. Santa Fe

ESPN2
3pm: Spanish football, Athletic vs. Spanish

STAR+
2.45 p.m.: Italian football, Salernitana vs. Spezia

BRAND CLEAR
10:05 p.m.: Mexico soccer, Leon vs. Blue Cross

NBA
channel 675
7pm: Toronto vs. charlotte

channel 676
9pm: New York vs. Utah

