Egan Bernal: they reveal how he met his girlfriend, ‘Mafe’ Motas

Since 2020, the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal maintains a relationship with the veterinarian, Maria Fernando Motaswho revealed how they met.

Bernal, who this week returned to training on a bicycle and in about two weeks will travel to Europe to return to competition, has made little reference to the subject.

key in recovery

The Ineos team cyclist continues in his recovery process, after having withdrawn from the Vuelta a San Juan, Argentina, due to pain in his left knee.

Motas, in one of his Instagram posts, briefly referred to how they met the champion of the Tour de France of 2019 and the Giro d’Italia of 2021.

The professional warned that they met in a renowned restaurant, while she worked as a waitress, but did not delve into the matter.

‘Mafe’ has been through thick and thin with Bernal, he was one of the key people in his recovery after the cyclist’s harsh accident on January 24, 2022.

