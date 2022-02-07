Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Egan Bernal: reveal video of the moment of the accident

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2022
in Sports
Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal.

The Colombian cyclist is recovering from multiple injuries.

Egan Bernal He left the Universidad de la Sabana Clinic last Sunday, after being hospitalized for 14 days due to the accident he suffered on January 24.

See also  ROC / The usual Seb: celebrate with the snow - VIDEO | FormulaPassion.it

In a video revealed by the RCN channel, the precise moment in which the Ineos team cyclist collides with the bus, which had stopped to drop off a passenger, is seen.

(You may be interested in: Egan Bernal: the three key stages that his recovery will have)

Bernal was taken in an ambulance to the clinic, where he was admitted with multiple injuries, including a fracture of the right femur and patella, and two thoracic vertebrae.

The 25-year-old runner underwent five surgeries and his recovery is progressing rapidly, according to the doctors who treated him.

In the video you can see the high speed at which Bernal was going, who was training on the time trial bike.

(We suggest: Egan Bernal: for his accident, criticism rains down on Tom Dumoulin)

Accident Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal from the clinic

SPORTS

