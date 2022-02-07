Apex Legends will see tomorrow, February 8, the start of Season 12: Rebellionand obviously could not miss a trailer presentation for the new Battle Pass.

As we know, the new season will see the arrival of the new Legend Mad Maggie, of the territorial mode Control, with its nine-against-nine challenges, and other news.

Once again, the Battle Pass will allow you to make the most of this experience, unlocking cosmetic items of various kinds, music, skins and loading screens. It can be purchased from the in-game shop for 950 Apex Coins.

“Purchase the Season 12 Battle Pass and work your way through daily and weekly challenges to receive unique rewards, such as legendary sets for Seer and Loba, epic sets for Ash, Crypto and Lifeline, responsive skins for the Hemlok and more again. Conquer the victory in style! “, reads the official synopsis.

“Challenge fate in style and unlock new cosmetic sets for Seer, Loba, Crypto, Ash and Lifeline as you level up. Each set includes a Legend skin, a matching weapon skin, a banner background and a weapon decoration.”