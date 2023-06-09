Egan Bernal, Martínez and Chaves rise in the Dauphiné overall without taking risks

Without taking risks, the Colombians Egan Bernal (Ineos), Daniel Felipe Martínez (Ineos) and Esteban Chaves (EF) rose in the Dauphiné overallafter this Friday’s stage, won by the German Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché) with a time of 4 h 2 min and 50 s.

Egan and the Colombians climb in the Dauphiné

Egan Bernal in the Dauphine.

Martínez, Bernal and Chaves entered with the main group that was left behind after the escape of the Dane Jonas Vingegaardleader of the French race.

With this result, Daniel Martínez is now seventh overall, 2 min and 7 s behind Vingegaard.

Chaves is in twelfth place, 3 min and 1 s.

Egan is 16, at 3 min and 6 s.

Zimmermann wins this Friday’s stage at the #Dauphine and Vingegaard remains the leader. Colombians rose in the general. Martinez is 7 at 2:07, Chaves is 12 at 3:01 and Egan is 16 at 3:06. — Lisandro Rengifo (@LisandroAbel) June 9, 2023

Vingegaard remains leader

The Danish rider of the Jumbo-Visma team Jonas Vingegaard.

The German Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché) has prevailed in the sixth stage of the

Dauphiné disputed between Nantua and Crest-Voland, of 170.2 kmin which the Dane Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) kept the yellow jersey.



In an exciting final duel between two runners, Zimmermann beat Frenchman Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Energies) in the sprint, both with a time of 4:02:50, at an average of 42.1 km/h.

Third place, 9 seconds away, went to the Spanish Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos).

This Saturdaythe seventh stage will take the peloton from Porte-de-Savoie to the 147.9km Col de la Croix de Fer

*With EFE

