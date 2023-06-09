Until the new coach is presented, many things within the Coapa nest are on hold for Club América, and one of them is the movements within the market. Those from the capital of the country are having a hard time playing players with the exception of Kevin Álvarez, because they do not want to ensure signings that may not be within the plans or are not to the taste of the next strategist, and they do not want to sign departures without the same before they are approved by the current trainer.
That is why several players are walking in limbo, because, like the board, they are not very clear about what will happen to their careers and therefore cannot chart a route towards the market. One of the footballers who would even be upset with this scenario is the Peruvian Pedro Aquino, who is practically out of the squad. However, he cannot leave because the club itself does not allow it.
More news about the transfer market
Why is Pedro Aquino upset with the América board?
It so happens that América negotiated with the Santos team for the transfer of Aquino and therefore Pedro also negotiated his conditions with the club from the north of the country, with which by the way he already has a closed agreement. However, those from the Coapa nest do not allow him to leave for Torreón because there is a viable scenario where the new coach requests the continuity of the driving and in this way everything negotiated in weeks falls off in the blink of an eye, a fact that has awkward for the footballer.
