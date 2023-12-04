Egan Bernal He wants to once again be one of the great protagonists in the grand tours of international cycling. After his serious accident in January 2022, which almost forced him to retire, he is slowly recovering that level that allowed him to be champion of the Tour de France in 2019 and the Giro d’Italia 2021.

In recent days, the Zipaquirá rider revealed that his biggest dream is to win the Vuelta a España (and be the first Colombian to conquer the big three of cycling) and his goal is to prepare in the best way for next year’s Iberian competition. .

Egan Bernal (right) and his brother Ronald Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

“If I had to choose right now A race to win would be the Vuelta a España. We all know how important it would be to win the big three; I could retire peacefully, but more than that I want to return to my best level and be able to compete on equal terms with the people who are dominating at this moment,” were the Colombian’s words in The move.

Egan is preparing the 2024 season in Mallorca, Spain, with his team, Ineos Grenadiers. The British squad wants to recover the ground they have lost in the last year with the Jumbo Visma and seeks to be at the top of international cycling.

Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

Although the team was the ‘victim’ of a mistake by the Colombian runner, who unintentionally revealed the new shirt that Ineos will wear in the 2024 season. Egan posted a story on his Instagram account on a poster of his that was accompanied by a bicycle and the jersey.

Automatically, he realized his ‘blooper’ and deleted the story, but several Internet users managed to take a screenshot of the jacket that will have an important change compared to this year’s.

Egan shows off the new Ineos shirt. Photo: Instagram: Egan Bernal See also Egan Bernal already drives: this is how the Colombian cyclist passes the festive bridge

The design maintains the red and sponsor markings and eliminates the blue from the right shoulder. In addition, it has a darker tone in the left sector, giving the effect of degraded.

The new kit is not yet official. Ineos Grenadiers, but everything seems to indicate that Egan’s leak is next season’s jersey.

