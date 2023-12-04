Putin approved the participation of the HRC in the development of a new unified textbook on social studies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that members of the Human Rights Council (HRC) should take part in the preparation of a new unified textbook on social studies. He mentioned this when opening the meeting of the HRC, which passes via video conference.

“I think our board needs to continue to lead this topic (of education). So, you made a proposal and yourself got involved in the work of preparing a new unified textbook on social studies,” Putin noted.

According to the president, “this deserves support” from the government. The Russian leader also mentioned that the experience of the HRC in the field of protecting human rights is in demand in this matter.

Vladimir Putin also drew attention to the fact that the protection of social rights of citizens is one of the most important and traditional areas of work of the HRC. This year, social activists paid special attention to the working conditions of teachers, the president emphasized.