The Colombian Egan Bernal remains close to the overall leader Paris Nice, Luke Plapp, after this Friday's sixth stage between Sisteron and La Colle-sur-Loup of 198 kilometers, in which Santiago Buitrago He had a fall, a bike change and lost second place.

Bernal remained with his options intact, after an exciting end to the sixth fraction, won by Mattias Skjelmose and Brandon McNulty It is a leader.

Tremendous stage

Egan is now sixth at one minute and 14 seconds, but Tejada gains places overall and is now ninth at one minute and 37 seconds.

29 kilometers from the finish line, after crossing the finish line for the last timePrimoz Roglic He launched a strong attack and took out Buitrago and the leader, in a hard climb, short, but very difficult, which hurt several riders who were up in the general classification.

When there were 25 km to go before the finish, Buitrago fell in a curve and lost contact with the group and stayed out of the group, although he did not have serious health problems.

However, luck was not with Buitrago, who had to change bikes and lost even more time, but Bernal did stay up with the best in the general standings, the same as Harold Tejada.

Rigoberto Uran He did lose the wheel 30 km from the finish line, so he lost all the savings from the previous stages.

Buitrago lost two minutes and 39 seconds at the finish line, losing the option to continue ahead in the general classification.

The Paris Nice will have the queen stage this Saturday and with arrival in Madone d'Utelleafter 104 kilometers, with a high finish line.

Classifications

Stage

1. Mattias Skjelmose 4h 36m 51s

2. Brandon McNulty MT

3. Matteo Jorgenson mt

4. Remco Evenepoel at 52 s

5. Harold Tejada at 53 seconds

6. Aurelien Paret-Peintre mt

7. Felix Gall mt

8. Wilco Kelderman mt

9. Primoz Roglic mt

10. Egan Bernal mt

11. Luke Plapp mt

16. Santiago Buitrago at 2 min 39 s

31. Rigoberto Urán at 4 min 52 s

General

1. Brandon McNulty 22h 15m 58s

2. Matteo Jorgenson at 23 s

3. Luke Plapp at 34s

4. Mattias Skjelmose at 54s

5. Remco Evenepoel at 1 min 03 s

6. Egan Bernal at |1 min 14 s

7. Joao Almeida at 1 min 30 s

8. Felix Gall at 1 min 36 s

9. Harold Tejada at 1 min 37 s

10. Wilco Kelderman at 1 min 39 sec

11. Cousin Roglic at 1 min 44 s

14. Santiago Buitrago at 2 min 33 s

21. Rigoberto Urán at 5 min 27 s