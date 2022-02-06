the colombian cyclist Egan Bernalthe only Latin American to win the Tour de Franceleft this Sunday from the Colombian hospital to which he was taken two weeks ago due to a training accident that almost cost him his life.

After five surgeries to correct fractures in his spine, leg and right hand, the 25-year-old cyclist was released and is ready to continue his rehabilitation process on an outpatient basis.

Before leaving the clinic, the current Giro d’Italia champion spoke with the doctors who treated him and thanked them for the work they did.

“Life changed in a second. One moment I was preparing for the Tour de France on the time trial bike and the next second I was fighting for my life”; Bernal said.

Very thankful

And he added: “Everything coincided to find good professionals. If there weren’t for you, the story would be different”.

Bernal entered the clinic on January 24, after crashing into the back of a bus, a blow that caused multiple fractures in his body.

“It’s like being reborn. The fact of being alive, of getting ahead in these days of great pain is important. I begin a long process, but your work was excellent, my respects for what you do”, commented the Ineos team rider.

Bernal finally realized that he hoped to repay the doctors for everything they did for him.

“You don’t know how grateful I am. I hope one day to be able to give back in some way what you do for everyone, ”she sentenced.

We want to thank @Eganbernal, for allowing us to accompany your process. His strength, conviction and courage are an example that motivates us to move forward. Being able to accompany our patients and their families is what gives meaning and life to our Institution. pic.twitter.com/M332uopamV – Unisabana Clinic (@ClinicaUsabana) February 6, 2022

