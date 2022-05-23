Product of his political opinions, The cyclist Egan Bernal has gained unusual prominence on social networks.

The current champion of the Giro d’Italia, who is taking a sporting tone after the serious accident he suffered on the roads of Cundinamarca last January, has openly expressed his thoughts on the presidential elections that will take place in the country next Sunday, May 29.

Bernal, who has shared his analysis of the country’s situation on Twitter several times, marked a turning point in his Internet activity by revealing that he will vote in the elections for candidate Federico Gutiérrez. Since then, he has been the target of criticism and also shows of support.

Precisely, given that the rider continues to comment on the electoral environment, he continues to arouse all kinds of reactions. That of María Antonia Pardo, Gustavo Petro’s former head of communications, one of the strongest.

‘A Goebbels-style dirty campaign’

“Egan: one thing is to announce your vote for Gutiérrez (absolutely respectable decision) and quite another to hand over your Twitter account, where we knew you as the glory of the sport, to a dirty Goebbels-style campaign to end up reduced to a Gustavo Rugeles of fifth”Pardo told Bernal in a message posted on Twitter.

Egan: It is one thing to announce your vote for Gutiérrez (absolutely respectable decision) and quite another to hand over your Twitter account, where we knew you as the glory of the sport, to a Goebbels-style dirty campaign to end up reduced to a fifth-rate Gustavo Rugeles . – Maria Antonia Pardo (@NanyPardo) May 21, 2022

The most controversial part of Pardo’s message, in addition to the accusation that Bernal had handed over his Twitter account, has to do with the allusion to Joseph Goebbels, who is remembered as the mind behind the propaganda of Nazism in times of World War II. world.

So far, Egan Bernal has not reacted to María Antonia Pardo’s message.

