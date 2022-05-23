Monday, May 23, 2022
Sports schedule for Monday May 23

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2022
in Sports
NBA

Celtics vs. Heat.

German soccer, MLB and Roland Garros steal the spotlight.

ESPN2
4 a.m.: day of Ronald Garros
1:45 p.m.: Roland Garros day
7:30 pm: NBA, Celtics vs. Heat

STAR+
1:30pm: Germany football, Hamburg vs. Hertha

ESPN3
6pm: Major League Baseball, Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia

WIN SPORTS+
6pm: First B, Quindío vs. Bogota
8pm: strength vs. tigers

Sports

