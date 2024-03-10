AND

Egan Bernal (Ineos) continues to surprise and this Sunday he finished in seventh place in the general classification of the Paris Nice, which was won by the American Matteo Jorgenson (Visma), and whose last day of 109 km was for Remco Evenepoel (Soudal).

The Colombian demonstrates his bravery, because Paris Nice was a tough race, not only because of the accumulation of strong rivals, but because of the route itself and the weather.

Good result

And that seventh place is added to the bronze medal he won in the long-distance event at the cycling nationals and the fifth place overall in the Colombia Tour.

On his trip through Europe, the Ineos team rider was third in O Great Way, proof that it was won by Jonas Vingegaard.

Paris Nice was a good race for the runner Zipaquirá, Cundinamarca, and he took it forward. He was in sixth place, but on Saturday's day with a high finish he lost time and was relegated.

Brandon McNulty In the final stretch, he could not defend the lead and left it in the hands of his compatriot Jorgenson, who achieved one more victory for the team Visma.

Santiago Buitrago He did not manage to finish the competition, as he had to retire on the final day due to a fall. Harold Tejada Yes he finished and he did it at 15 to 15 minutes and 41 seconds.

Classifications

Stage

1. Remco Evenepoel 2h 50m 03s

2. Matteo Jorgenson mt

3. Alexsandr Vlasov at 50 seconds

4. Mattias Skjeolose at 1 min 39 s

5. Brandon McNulty MT

9. Egan Bernal at 2 min 13 s

31. Harold Tejada at 9 min 08 s

General

1. Matteo Jorgenson 27h 50m 23s

2. Remco Evenepoel at 30s

3. Brandon McNulty at 1 min 47 sec

4. Mattias Skjelmose at 2 min 22 sec

5. Aleksandr Vlasov at 2 min 57 s

6. Luke Plapp at 3 min 08 sec

7. Egan Bernal at 4 min 03 s

9. Primoz Roglic at 5 min 33 s

15. Harold Tejada at 15 min 51 s