The outcome of the European elections and especially of the votes for the president of the United States could decisively influence Alfa Romeo's plans for the next few years and in particular the electric transition already announced by the Arese car manufacturer. This was highlighted by the Biscione executives themselves who, in a meeting with the media held in the Arese Museum, took stock of the next cars that will arrive in the coming years, even after 2027, the year in which the Stellantis premium brand has plans to produce only electric cars.

Decisive elections

In the USA, the challenge between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is watched with great interest by various car manufacturers: in the event that the tycoon were to return to the White House he could decide to block the transition process towards electric mobility, for example by revoking the incentives of the Inflation Reduction Act but also lead to the freezing of the plan of some states to follow California's example of banning internal combustion vehicles starting from 2035.

What will happen in Europe

A fundamental year also in Europe, where we will similarly vote in June to renew the representatives in the EU parliament. The political challenge has already begun, with the issue of stopping the sale of diesel and petrol cars being at the center of the discussion. There are those who have already promised that in the event of an election this would be revoked, although it may not be as easy as expected.

Alfa Romeo's plans

Among the Alfa Romeo models that could have a revision during construction there is, for example, the new large fastback SUV which should arrive after 2027: the product plan is frozen until 2026, with the Arese brand will have to understand whether to focus on this high-wheeled model or on an electric sedan focused on the European market. A concept best summarized by Jean-Philippe Learned: “My instinct would be to give Alfa an electric sports car similar to the Ferrari Purosangue, but we also need to look at how geopolitics and global markets might evolve, ultimately choosing a more European-oriented small sedan.”