Psg on the field with Donnarumma, Verratti and Messi from the first minute, while Mbappè starts from the bench and enters in the 64th minute in place of Icardi. No goal then space for penalties: for the Parisians Messi, Mbappè, Draxler, Verratti and Bernat scored, while Paredes and Simons missed. Nice passes and goes to target with Schneiderlin, Todibo, Atal, Gouiri, Guessand and Dante, while Delort gets his shot rejected by Donnarumma. It is not enough for PSG, it is Nice to take the pass for the quarters.