Pochettino’s battleship fails to score in 120 ‘and is out in the second round after Paredes and Simons’ mistakes from the spot
Big surprise in the first knockout round of the French Cup, with Nice eliminating the very favorite PSG on penalties after regular and extra time ended without a goal.
FATALE SERIES
–
Psg on the field with Donnarumma, Verratti and Messi from the first minute, while Mbappè starts from the bench and enters in the 64th minute in place of Icardi. No goal then space for penalties: for the Parisians Messi, Mbappè, Draxler, Verratti and Bernat scored, while Paredes and Simons missed. Nice passes and goes to target with Schneiderlin, Todibo, Atal, Gouiri, Guessand and Dante, while Delort gets his shot rejected by Donnarumma. It is not enough for PSG, it is Nice to take the pass for the quarters.
January 31, 2022 (change January 31, 2022 | 23:38)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#PSG #falls #French #Cup #Nice #ahead #penalties
Leave a Reply